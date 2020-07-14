SOUTH BEND — County officials said July 10 they received notice of an additional positive case of covid-19 attributed to Pacific County.
This positive case is in addition to the 17 previously reported cases, for a total of 18. Pacific County Public Health is monitoring one active case in the county.
The newly identified individual is incarcerated in a correctional facility and is not in Pacific County. This case is attributed to Pacific County because the person’s permanent address is here.
“The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department will continue to investigate this most recent case and strongly encourages the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public,” the agency said in a press release.
For timely information and advice about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
There were 41,575 confirmed covid cases statewide as of 11:59 p.m. on July 12, including 1,399 fatalities directly attributed to coronavirus. The statewide test count stood at 708,274, with 5.9% positive. Statewide hospitalizations stood at 4,778.
