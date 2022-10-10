PACIFIC COUNTY — A newly released report from the county health department details both the successes and challenges that the department and community partners experienced during the first two years of the covid-19 pandemic.
The intent of the 59-page after-action review, prepared by county epidemiologist Connor Montgomery, is to provide an overview of mitigation efforts and the local response to the pandemic from its beginning in March 2020 until May 2022. The report highlights areas of success for the Pacific County Health & Human Services Department (PCHHS), as well as areas where improvements should be made for the ongoing pandemic and future public health emergencies.
The report also provides a wealth of data from those first two pandemic years. Of the 3,859 reported cases of covid-19 in Pacific County, 5.7% of those cases resulted in either hospitalization or death.
While accounting for nearly half of the total county population, peninsula residents made up just 33% of positive cases where the zip code of the individual was known. More than half of the county’s total case count came from people residing in the Raymond and South Bend area.
And with the peninsula having an older population than the rest of the county, one key reason why case counts were likely much lower here is the fact that only 8.9% of the county’s over-70 population were estimated to have tested positive for the virus as of this spring — the lowest among any age group. Just 9.7% of the 60-69 population in the county tested positive, as well. In sharp contrast, 32.9% of the county’s 10-19 population was estimated to have contracted covid, easily the highest among age groups and nearly four times the rate of the over-70 population.
From 2021 onward, when covid vaccines were first made available, 61% of reported cases in the county have come in unvaccinated individuals. The report estimates that the relative risk — the odds of something happening to one group compared to another — with testing positive for the virus in Pacific County for the unvaccinated is 2.33 times more likely than vaccinated individuals who have not received a booster, and 6.85 times higher than vaccinated individuals who have received a booster.
StrengthsOne of the biggest strengths of the local pandemic response that the review found was the strong partnership that the county health department had with community stakeholders, such as hospitals and healthcare providers, pharmacies, schools, fire departments, libraries, municipal officials, tribal leaders, and fellow county departments like Pacific County Emergency Management Agency.
“Strong partnerships with community stakeholders … allowed us to not only fulfill emergency response duties, but also maintain most non-COVID health department services,” the report states. “These collaborations established a mass vaccine collaborative and allowed for more opportunities for drive-through test sites and vaccination clinics.”
The review also touted the distribution and assistance of expanded social welfare benefits during the pandemic, such as rental assistance and grocery delivery. Many people were able to quickly access eviction prevention funds, with the help of the PCHHS housing department.
The communicable disease expertise of the county’s health officer, Dr. Steven Krager, as well as public health nurses, was described as “invaluable” when determining what covid response measures needed to be taken. PCEMA, Shoalwater Bay Tribe and the county were also credited for the activation and maintenance of the formal Incident Command Structure, which received participation from health department staff and “countless” other agency and community volunteers who staffed vaccine and testing clinics and other pandemic response efforts.
“People locally and across the globe were thrust into an unfamiliar scenario with worrisome outcomes of a previously unknown pandemic to this scale,” the report finds. “Throughout all of these challenges, the resilience and fortitude of those within our community was not only necessary, but commendable.”
Areas for improvementWhile the successes were celebrated, the report also found areas of the local pandemic response that should be targeted for improvement.
The report mostly honed in on the desire to improve communication with the community in more meaningful ways, after a survey for the report yielded mixed results. For example, only 45% of individuals who completed the survey said they knew how to access covid-19 treatments like antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.
“An emphasis on sharing updates in policy and changes in guidelines in understandable, concise language was noted when asking for areas of improvement,” the review states. “This could be addressed through standardized language that’s shared with community partners to the community members they engage with. Also, future communications should include Spanish translations as an option.”
The report also makes a pair of recommendations to the county government to fully fund an emergency preparedness manager within the health department — with the intent of increasing the capacity to plan and prepare for future pandemic or public health emergencies — as well as continuing to support a full-time epidemiologist position to be able to provide “consistent and timely data to inform the response and the public.”
