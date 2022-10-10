Dr. Steven Krager - Public Health Officer
Dr. Steven Krager, the county’s public health officer, was recognized for outstanding work during the height of the pandemic.

 OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

PACIFIC COUNTY — A newly released report from the county health department details both the successes and challenges that the department and community partners experienced during the first two years of the covid-19 pandemic.

The intent of the 59-page after-action review, prepared by county epidemiologist Connor Montgomery, is to provide an overview of mitigation efforts and the local response to the pandemic from its beginning in March 2020 until May 2022. The report highlights areas of success for the Pacific County Health & Human Services Department (PCHHS), as well as areas where improvements should be made for the ongoing pandemic and future public health emergencies.

