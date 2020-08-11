PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County health officials are monitoring 13 active cases of covid-19 and have identified an additional four cases.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Pacific County Public Health and Human Services announced four new cases of covid-19, raising the total number of cases for the county to 51.
All four people are connected to past cases and are isolating at home.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
