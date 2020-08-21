WAHKIAKUM COUNTY — Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services (WHHS) said Friday it has received a positive test result notification for a 6th covid-19 infection in a resident. The individual is in self-quarantine and is not symptomatic.
Local health workers are endeavoring to identify anyone who may have an exposure risk because of contact with the person. Anyone with close contact will be notified by WHHS staff. At this point, the possibility of additional community spread from this individual seems low, the agency said in a press release.
"We have expected this. We have planned for this. We continue to coordinate with partner agencies to monitor for the disease in the county. WHHS works every day to identify, track, and follow up on cases of potential disease exposure to protect people’s health. The covid-19 virus is new, but state, federal, and WHHS public health response is not," the agency said.
•••
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Am I at risk?
The current risk of covid-19 in Washington is still high. Public health is identifying 100s more positive cases of the disease in the state every day. We know that the disease is spreading in Washington from person to person, but we have little evidence of that in Wahkiakum.
If you think you were at risk of exposure to covid-19, call ahead before you go to your healthcare provider, urgent care, or the emergency department.
What can I do to protect myself from covid-19?
Currently, no vaccine exists for covid-19. You can take steps to protect yourself and people around you from this and other diseases:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Wear a cloth mask when going out in public.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid close contact with others.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.
• Stay at home and away from others as much as you can.
• The governor issued an order to stay home, follow it and follow all changes that are occurring.
What are coronaviruses?
Coronaviruses aren’t new. They form a large family of viral illnesses that includes the common cold. Experts have not previously identified the coronavirus in the current outbreak, covid-19. We continue to learn more about it.
How do coronaviruses spread?
The most common ways human coronaviruses spread:
• Coughing and sneezing.
• Contact with a sick person — within six feet — for 10 minutes or more.
• Contact with an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.
Diseases don’t discriminate.
The Health Department is your source for reliable local public health information, go to Wahkiakumcovid19.com for more information. Make sure you seek out and share accurate information related to the covid-19 outbreak. Diseases don’t discriminate or stop at city, county, or international borders. covid-19 may have originated abroad, but not everyone from parts of the world with increased risk has the disease or was potentially exposed to it. Remember to:
• Rely on and share trusted sources of information about the outbreak.
• Avoid comments that unfairly label, harass, or spread misinformation.
Find updated information about the novel coronavirus at Wahkiakumcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.