PACIFIC COUNTY — With cases of covid-19 continuing to steadily rise, county health officials are encouraging residents to mask up in public indoor settings to try and reduce the spread of the virus.
As of June 1, 67 new cases of covid were reported over the past week, up from 46 cases the week before and upping the county’s pandemic total to 4,047 cases. Two additional hospitalizations and one additional death — the 57th since the pandemic began — were also newly reported.
With 113 cases being reported from May 19 to June 1, the county’s case rate per 100,000 people over that 14-day period was 490, putting Pacific County in the “High” level of risk where covid transmission is more widespread. In this risk level — the highest — masking in indoor public settings and on public transportation is strongly recommended.
While the virus has spread much more freely in north county than on the peninsula for much of the pandemic, a majority of recent cases are tied to the peninsula — specifically the Ocean Park area. From May 19 to June 1, of the 106 cases where the residence of a positive individual is known to county health staff, 64 are of people residing on the peninsula. And 39 cases are of people residing in Ocean Park, accounting for about 37% of the county’s total case count over that period.
In some positive news on the vaccine front, a senior White House covid-response official said that children under 5 — the only age group in the country not approved for covid shots — may be eligible to receive a vaccine as soon as later this month if pediatric vaccines developed by both Pfizer and Moderna clear a key regulatory hurdle from the Food and Drug Administration next week.
If the FDA, and subsequently the CDC, signs off on the vaccines, millions of doses could be available for young children in just a couple of weeks.
Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine consists of a two-shot series of a 3-microgram dose for children aged 6 months to 5 years old — one-tenth of the dosage given to those 12 and older, and less than one-third of the dose given to children 5-11 years old. Moderna’s vaccine — which is being reviewed by the FDA next week — for this age group also consists of a two-shot series, with a 25-microgram dose — one-quarter of the dose in its adult version.
Researchers found that Moderna’s vaccine, with its data already being submitted to the FDA for review, was safe and 51% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children 6 months to 2 years old, and 37% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children ages 2-5 years old. The study also found that Moderna’s vaccine produced a significant antibody response in the age group, similar to that of older individuals.
In Pacific County, an estimated 68.6% of the county’s total population has received at least one covid vaccine dose as of June 4, and 61.4% have received at least two doses and completed their primary vaccine series. About 32.5% of county residents have also received at least one booster dose. Among children ages 5-11, just 18.4% have received at least one dose. The rate is much higher among children 12-17, with 44.6% receiving at least one dose.
