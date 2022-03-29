PACIFIC COUNTY — Fewer than 10 new cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County for the third week in a row, as the county’s case load continued to remain at its lowest level since last summer.
Just seven new cases of the virus were reported over the past week as of March 28, for a pandemic total of 3,789. The case rate per 100,000 people over the past two weeks stood at 60, down slightly from 64.9 a week ago and the lowest it’s been since last July.
The number of hospitalizations increased by one, to 160, as did the county’s death toll, to 54. The individual who most recently passed away from complications due to the virus was in their 80s, local health officials said.
Statewide as of March 27, 333 people in Washington were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19, down 13.7% from a week prior, while 15 patients were on ventilators — down 28.6% from the previous week.
The county hit a vaccination milestone on March 26, as more than 60% of Pacific County residents are now considered fully vaccinated and have received at least two doses of Pfizer or Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. The county is the 15th of Washington’s 39 counties to hit the 60% mark, and the fourth of the state’s 17 counties with a population of less than 50,000.
Other news on the vaccination front has not been as encouraging, as the number of new vaccinations in the county have nearly ground to a halt in recent weeks. From March 12-26, the county’s total population that has received at least one covid-19 vaccine dose increased from just 67% to 67.3%. The fully vaccinated rate increased from 59.7% to 60% over that span, while the percentage of residents who have been boosted inched up from 29.8% to 30.2%.
Vaccinations are still readily available on a weekly basis in the county, with Peninsula Pharmacies offering all vaccine types each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at its Ilwaco location. Ocean Beach Hospital is offering first, second and booster doses at an April 12 clinic, as well as pediatric doses. State data shows that just 18.5% of children age 5-11 in Pacific County have received at least one vaccine dose, and only 13.7% are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.