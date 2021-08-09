PACIFIC COUNTY — Vaccinations in Pacific County were the highest they had been in almost two months last week, as covid-19 continues to spread rapidly throughout all areas of the county.
Last week, Pacific County finally crossed the 50% threshold for its total population being at least partially vaccinated against the disease. But cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, with another 57 cases reported in Pacific County from Aug. 2 to 9 and the county’s pandemic death toll rising to 16, the third consecutive week a death has been reported in the county.
Hospitalizations also jumped from 47 to 54, the most in a one-week span for Pacific County since the pandemic began. The county’s case rate per 100,000 people over 14 days sat at 462 as of Aug. 7, up from 335 a week ago and the highest it has been since December.
For much of the pandemic, a supermajority of total cases have been reported in people who reside in north county. In recent weeks, however, people in south county are making up the bulk of newly reported cases. From July 21 to Aug. 4, 65 of the 88 cases with a listed address resided in south county, including 20 cases in Long Beach, 17 in Ocean Park and 13 in Naselle.
County health director Katie Lindstrom said the delta variant is fueling the sharp rise in cases, with more cases being traced back to workplaces and not just mostly within households.
“What people are hearing about delta being a lot more contagious is absolutely playing out locally,” Lindstrom said. “Typically, when we have a positive case, it used to be that maybe one or two people would maybe catch it. Now, it’s many more people.”
Cases have risen exponentially in the county since the state ended its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. When the mask mandate ended, the case rate in the county was about 50. The rate tripled within just three weeks, and tripled again just a couple of weeks later.
“If you look at when our cases spiked, it definitely had to do with the delta variant. But I can’t help but think that the removal of the mask mandate played into it, the timing is just right on. Unvaccinated people were still supposed to wear their masks, but unfortunately they didn’t hear that message,” Lindstrom said.
Glimmer of good newsThe 137 doses — either first or second doses — that county residents received from July 31 to Aug. 7 was the most in a weekly period for the county since June 12 to 19. More than 90 people received their first vaccine dose, also the highest it’s been since mid-June.
The uptick in vaccinations is a welcome sight for county health officials. County health director Katie Lindstrom said Ocean Beach Hospital put on an impromptu vaccine clinic last week because of high demand, and that most appointments for vaccine clinics being held throughout the county for this week were already booked.
“You hate to have it be because of bad news, but maybe [the rise in cases] is motivating people a little bit,” Lindstrom said.
Vaccinations have ticked up for Pacific County’s working-age population, according to new data from the Washington State Health Department. From July 21 to Aug. 4, the vaccination rate for residents aged 18-34 rose from 36.4 to 37.7%. For those aged 35 to 49, it rose from 43.7 to 44.9%. The vaccination rate rose by 0.2 to 0.6% for all other age groups in the county.
Lindstrom said that an outsized share of recent cases were coming among that age group, and was encouraged that their vaccination rates have begun to nudge upward, even if just modestly so. From July 21 to Aug. 4, 52% of newly reported cases in the county were among people aged 20 to 49.
For those who want an end to the pandemic and its restrictions, which should include everyone, getting vaccinated is a way to chip in and do your part, Lindstrom said.
“If we can lower the number of people getting covid, it decreases the chance of new variants showing up. You can snuff out that virus, and the virus no longer mutates. If we can just get people vaccinated, we can end this,” Lindstrom said.
For a list of all upcoming vaccine clinics in Pacific County, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
