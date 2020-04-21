PACIFIC COUNTY — Options for contactless grocery pick up and delivery are expanding to meet the needs of people who are staying home in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.
The Sou’wester expanded what it stocks in its honor-system store and is working on setting up delivery to its customers. Jack’s Country Store has been providing inexpensive potatoes — and sometimes donating them outright — to address local hunger. And Holli Kemmer opened up a new business delivering groceries to local residents.
Kemmer opened her new business Rest Assured Home Watch with the intention of helping second homeowners keep an eye on their properties when away from the Washington and Oregon coasts. But, as the covid-19 pandemic caused people to stay home, Kemmer decided to shift her priorities to help deliver groceries to people who can’t risk leaving to go shopping.
“Before that was one of the ad hoc services under the business, but with what’s going on, it’s kind of become one of the main focuses since people can’t or don’t want to go out,” Kemmer said.
On April 11, Kemmer was in Warrenton, Oregon picking up an order from Walmart. Her customers make the order themselves online and then let her know what the order number is and from what store they ordered. She charges $30 for trips to Fred Meyer or Walmart in Warrenton, and $20 for orders to Jack’s Country Store.
Once she gets to a property, she sanitizes her hands before dropping off the groceries. Her delivery fee is often taped to the door, and her only interaction with her customers is a wave through a window, she said.
Checking on second homes
Kemmer still sees her business as an aid for second-home owners, especially given the stay at home orders in both Oregon and Washington. Her new business operates in Pacific and Wahkiakum counties as well as in Clatsop County, Oregon. It offers services such as: visual interior and exterior examinations of the property; customizable lists of areas, assets and rooms to be reviewed; immediate communication in the event of any intrusion, breakage or needed repair; and emailed reports after each visit, including photos. Costs for property inspections vary depending on how often people want their property checked on, with a monthly check costing $100 per month and weekly check ins costing $150 per month.
“I saw a huge hole of need in the community for something like this,” Kemmer said.
Her idea for the business came before the pandemic began restricting travel, but she said she was happy she was positioned to help people during such a stressful time.
People interested in having Kemmer deliver groceries or check on a second home can reach her by phone at 360-214-0950 and through email at hw@restassuredhomewatch.com. People can also go to the business’s website at www.restassuredhomewatch.com.
Curbside orders picking up
Kemmer’s business is reliant on curbside grocery delivery, a service being expanded in the big box stores in Warrenton as people try to limit trips outside the home. The Walmart in Warrenton said it saw its online pick up orders go from about about 40 per day to 120, with the highest being 136. The number of individual items sold through the pick up system increased to about 4,800 from 800. Fred Meyer saw a similar rise in its orders.
Business model changesAnd the Sou’wester, 3728 J Place, Seaview expanded its honor-system store to serve as a no-contact shopping option. Canned goods, micro-greens, grains, pastas and treats can be bought at the shop in addition to things such as toilet paper and bleach. People can browse the store, order and pay for items all online and then schedule a pick-up between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To find a link to the online store, people can visit www.souwesterlodge.com.
