Washington state's covid-19 death toll fell to 10 in the 24 hours ending 11:59 p.m. April 21, the Washington Department of Health reported Wednesday. Thirty were reported to have died the day before.
Laboratory-confirmed infections in the state increased to 12,494, an increase of 212 from the day before.
The national death toll reached 46,690 Wednesday evening, an increase of 2,126 in the past day. Nationally, the number of confirmed infections stands at 833,438.
This national death toll does not yet reflect a finding reported Wednesday that coronavirus deaths in the U.S. started by Feb. 6, when a woman died from it in California. This means the virus was circulating in the West at least 20 days before what had previously been believed to be the first fatality in Kirkland.
