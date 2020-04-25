Our state's covid-19 death toll increased by 15 in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. April 24, the Washington Department of Health reported Saturday evening. These fatalities brought the state total to 738 since the first death was recorded in Kirkland on Feb. 29.
Deaths have now been registered in 21 of the state's 39 counties — but there have been no deaths in the state's four outer coast counties, including Pacific.
The rate of death is 5.5% of those confirmed to have the virus, but testing levels continue to lag well below what epidemiologists consider adequate to gain an accurate assessment of the true infection rate.
Fifty-three percent of state residents who have died of covid to date were age 80-plus. Another 38% were between 60 and 79. Only 9% of fatalities so far have been ages 59 and younger. No one in Washington age 19 and younger has died of covid as of today, however 4% of confirmed cases involve that age range, with potentially serious long-term damage to their health.
Laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections increased by 342 over the previous day's report, and now total 13,319 — 7.8% of the 170,594 who have been tested.
The number of patients being treated in intensive care units fell to 145 on April 24, down from 174 the day before. But the total number of Washington residents hospitalized for covid-19 rose to 508, up from 455.
Nationwide, another 2,120 people are reported to have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 53,312.
Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
