PACIFIC COUNTY — The county health department reported the lowest level of cases in Pacific County in nearly three months this week as new cases continue to fall off, although two more residents passed away from the disease that has now killed at least six million people globally.
A total of 3,771 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the county as of March 7, with just 21 of those cases coming in the past week. The case rate per 100,000 people over the past 14 days sat at 360 as of March 6, down from 508 over the previous week and the lowest it’s been in Pacific County since mid-December, just prior to the onslaught of cases brought on by Omicron.
But the county’s pandemic death toll also rose to 52, and the two most recent individuals to pass away due to covid-19 were both in their 80s. Hospitalizations in the county rose by one over the past week, to 157.
On the vaccination front, the past week saw a noticeable drop-off in the number of people who were getting vaccinated — whether it be their first, second or booster shot. According to data from the state Department of Health, just 148 vaccine doses were administered in the county last week, down from more than 300 that were given the week prior. It’s the fewest vaccine doses that have been administered in the county in a single week since last September.
As of March 5, 66.7% of the county’s total population has received at least one covid-19 vaccine dose, 59.3% have received two doses, and 29.6% have received a booster dose. Overall, Pacific County’s initial vaccination rate ranks 13th out of the state’s 39 counties, and ranks third out of the 21 counties with a population of less than 75,000 people. For a list of vaccine options in the county, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com/get-vaccinated.
Statewide as of March 6, 656 people in Washington were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19, down 20.6% from a week prior, while 48 patients were on ventilators — down 20% from the previous week.
