PACIFIC COUNTY — With the confirmation of two covid-19 cases in Pacific County, health officials are acutely aware that in a small county, sharing too much information about covid-19 patients could violate health care privacy laws.
Since the county learned of the first locally confirmed case on April 18, the county’s public health nurse has worked to track down those who may have been exposed to the disease. As of April 20, the nurse had been in touch with 50 people who may have been in contact with either sick person while the people were contagious. Anyone with symptoms and who may have had contact with the two people will be able to get tested for covid-19.
Katie Lindstrom, director of the Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services, said there wasn’t a lot of information regarding the second confirmed case, as that investigation is still in the early stages. But in the first case, the person involved did a good job social distancing and the county doesn’t believe anyone except close family contacts were exposed.
In the interest of confidentiality, officials decline to even say in which half of the county the cases are located, or where the infected persons were tested.
“We understand the frustration felt by some due to the lack of details surrounding the case[s],” the health department said in a Facebook posting. However, federal healthcare confidentiality law “prevents us from sharing information that could be used to identify individuals who’ve tested positive for covid-19. … Should our case count increase, we may be able to share aggregate data regarding location in the future, but at this point, with only two cases, we are unable to do so.”
Two cases over the weekend
The first two locally confirmed case of covid-19 in Pacific County were announced on Saturday and Sunday. Pacific County was the second to last county to announce a case, with Garfield County in southeast Washington still reporting no cases.
The delay in getting a confirmed case allowed Pacific County to formulate quarantine and isolation plans as well as prepare to conduct exposure investigations, Lindstrom said.
With two cases confirmed in Pacific County, health officers are approaching the idea of reopening the county with an abundance of caution, Lindstrom said.
According to the state’s emergency operations center, even a slow, phased reopening of the state could result in a spike of covid-19 cases. An effective vaccine is still at least 12 months away and until that is developed, it is unlikely the state will change the physical distancing guidelines, according to a release from the center.
Both people are isolated at home, the Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services and the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center said in press releases.
“Pacific County Public Health nurses are conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify close contacts. Contact investigations are critical to track and prevent the spread of disease,” the agencies said.
“To try and prevent further spread of the coronavirus, the health department is tracking down who was recently in contact with the person and will instruct those people to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days from when they last saw the diagnosed person.”
An initial case involving a county resident was confirmed on April 10. However, that person became ill outside the county and continues to receive care out of state.
“Regardless of where the case(s) reside geographically, our advice to the public remains the same — stay home except for essential business and wash your hands,” county health officials said. “If you notice symptoms, call your health care provider for advice or call the EOC to get screened for drive through testing. This is the best way for the public to protect themselves.”
The nation’s first covid-19 case was reported in Washington state on Jan. 21. As of 11:59 p.m. on April 17, 11,802 people in Washington have tested positive for the new coronavirus, 624 of whom have died. So far, the nearest fatalities to Pacific County have been two in Lewis County to our east.
More information
The Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services, Washington State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are closely monitoring coronavirus and said they will continue to update our county with pertinent information as it becomes available.
“Our intention is be transparent and provide as much information as we can to the public,” the health department said. “If you have questions regarding how we report information, the investigation process, or anything else related to covid-19, please contact us at the EOC at 360-875-9407. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate this situation.”
If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, or how the virus is spread, call 1-800-525-0127 and press # from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Language assistance is available. Note that this call center cannot access covid-19 testing results. For testing inquiries or results, please contact your health care provider.
You may also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211211 to receive information and updates wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
