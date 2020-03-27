SOUTH BEND — Do you or someone you know want a way to help your community during covid-19?
Local agencies in Pacific County are looking for donations of masks, gowns, gloves and face/splash shields that can be shared with local medical personnel and first responders.
Tattoo parlors, beauty salons, spas, marijuana industries and construction companies are a few places where these items might be found.
“Any and all donations of PPE will be greatly appreciated and help us continue to respond to covid-19 in the communities of Pacific County,” the county said in a press release.
Donations can be dropped off every weekday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center located at 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend or at the South Pacific County Administrative building located in Long Beach at 7013 Sandridge Road.
For questions regarding donations: 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407 or pceocops@co.pacific.wa.us
