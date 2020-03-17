PENINSULA — Casey Barella, owner of the Chowder Stop, was open on March 17 selling off his chowder, fish and chips, salads and ... “well, everything.”
After his food sell off, the shop will stay closed until at least March 31, which is the scheduled end date of Gov. Jay Inslee’s order closing restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities statewide.
“All of us have to recognize for the next several weeks normal is not in our game plan,” Inslee said at a March 16 press conference in Seattle announcing the order.
The closure is one of several steps the governor took in the past week to reduce the spread of Covid-19. In addition to certain businesses, schools and libraries are closed statewide. Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed. And almost all government agencies are reducing office hours.
Other retailers that must close are food courts; bars and taverns; bowling alleys; theaters; non tribal-card game rooms; doughnut and ice cream shops; tattoo parlors; museums; art galleries; salons and barbers; and youth sports and youth clubs.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, banks, school based food programs and child care centers are so far allowed to remain open.
Ban enforcement
Long Beach City Mayor Jerry Phillips spent March 16 speaking with merchants and letting them know about the ban, he said at the Long Beach City Council meeting Monday.
“Most of them were very thankful for coming around,” Phillips said. “And I told them that the health department’s going to be enforcing this rule.”
Violating the ban is a gross misdemeanor, and places breaking the ban will be cited by police, Phillips said. One merchant told Phillips they wouldn’t obey the ban.
“I take exception to that because all of our merchants are trying to protect our citizens,” Phillips said.
Bryan Carr, World’s End Public House owner, was one of the business owners who closed his restaurant after the announcement. It is a scary situation, Carr said. But he was frustrated by the order.
“We have been shutdown before any real plan for economic recovery has been made,” Carr said. “I understand the situation but I don’t believe shutting down the economy in America is the answer.”
Neptune Theater, the Shelburne Hotel and Pub and Doc’s Tavern are among some of the businesses that have closed since Inslee’s announcement.
Many restaurants are staying open however, offering take out menus and pick up family meals. This includes places like The Depot, which normally requires people come to the restaurant to order to go food. North Jetty Brewing promoted its roll up window for people to stop by and order beers, growler fills and hot dogs. An updated list of businesses offering take out and pick up orders can be found on the Chinook Observer’s website.
Covid-19 cases increasing dailyAt the time of the press conference, there were 796 cases of Covid-19 in Washington. While Washington makes up 2% of the U.S. population, it makes up 20% of the Covid-19 cases in the country, Inslee said.
Since the press conference the number of Covid-19 cases in Washington rose to 904.
After his official bans, Inslee made an unofficial request to community leaders to do everything possible to not hold meetings of any kind. He encouraged anyone over the age of 60 to self isolate. And in general, Inslee asked people to stay home as much as possible.
“If we are living a normal life right now, we’re just not doing our job as Washingtonians,” Inslee said. “It’s much, much too dangerous.”
Washington paid sick and family leave policies are to be strictly enforced for people affected, Inslee said.
