You know things have gotten bad when places like Long Beach and Seaside tell tourists to stay away.
Along with dozens of other communities along the Pacific Northwest coast, they began avidly competing for visitors more than a century ago and have amped up marketing efforts even more as employment in traditional natural resources industries has fallen.
Over these same recent decades, the seashore counties in Washington and Oregon — in common with coastal areas nationwide — have become home to a disproportionate number of older people. Retiring to the beach is a favorite dream, while long-time residents tend to age in place, while our children often choose to pursue economic and educational opportunities in cities.
When a pandemic comes along, this older population is like dry beach grass on the Fourth of July, vulnerable to any spark.
Though the new coronavirus may eventually catch up to a large share of the human race, Pacific and neighboring Wahkiakum County have been relatively fortunate so far. Economic damage is growing, but as of today, we are among a diminishing minority of Washington counties to remain free of any confirmed infections. This won't last — and there might already be undiscovered cases — but it's crucial to hold the line as long as possible.
As we reported last week, Ocean Beach Hospital has one ventilator available to keep a patient alive if they are struggling to breathe — and it isn't designed for long-term use. Both OBH and Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend aren't configured for caring for critically ill patients suffered from severe respiratory problems. Their job has been to assess and stabilize the seriously ill and get them to urban specialists.
Now, the big hospitals in Portland/Vancouver and around Puget Sound are soon likely to be overloaded caring for patients in their own communities.
Pre-staging additional ventilators here and in other rural areas would save lives, and ought to be a top priority for state and federal agencies. Similarly, it's crucial that healthcare providers, first responders and pharmacists have all the personal protective equipment they need to avoid infection themselves. If our trained professionals get sick from want of N95 face masks and other basic items, rural residents will face an even grimmer reality as the new virus burrows into our communities.
When it comes to tourism, it's overdue for Gov. Jay Inslee — who has otherwise been impressive during this crisis — to ramp up efforts to require people to stay at home. The same goes for Oregon. The pulse of tourists arriving at the seashore this weekend is likely to increase the viral load that was already likely spreading here. More "sparks in the dry grass" were the last thing our vulnerable population needed.
A more nuanced issue involves the many owners of vacation homes here — upward of half the houses in some neighborhoods. For their own good and that of everyone who lives here full time, they should make a choice of where to reside for at least the next six weeks and then stick to it.
There can be no remaining doubt that the coronavirus emergency is killing dozens of Washingtonians and is getting worse by the day. The state must take steps to help rural residents survive the onslaught. It can do so by keeping people at home, and by providing our coastal counties with the equipment and expertise we must have before this dire situation further deteriorates.
We will welcome visitors again and rejoice in their company once this crisis abates.
