SOUTH BEND — Eight new cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Oct. 9, raising the county’s total count since the start of the pandemic to 99 cases.
According to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department, the eight individuals who tested positive are:
- A male between 1 and 10 years old, linked to a previously reported positive case;
- A female between 20 and 30 years old, linked to an in-county workplace exposure;
- A male between 40 and 50 years old, linked to a small group sporting event;
- A male between 40 and 50 years old, whose exposure is unknown as of this time;
- A female between 60 and 70 years old, linked to a small celebratory social gathering;
- A male between 70 and 80 years old, linked to a small celebratory social gathering;
- A male between 70 and 80 years old, linked to a small celebratory social gathering;
- A female between 70 and 80 years old, linked to a small celebratory social gathering.
All of the newly identified cases are isolating at home, the department said, as case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.
There are now 19 active cases being monitored by public health nurses in Pacific County; 11 confirmed cases, and eight probable cases awaiting confirmation.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
