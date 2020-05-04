PACIFIC COUNTY — The filing period for state and local offices throughout Washington opens next week, including two seats on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners.
The filing period opens on Monday, May 11, at 8 a.m. and closes on Friday, May 15 at 4 p.m.
Locally, three county offices are up for election this year. Two of those positions are for county commissioner seats currently held by Lisa Olsen (District No. 1) and chairman Frank Wolfe (District No. 2). Olsen, a Republican, was elected in 2016 and Wolfe, a Democrat, has been on the board since 2012.
Olsen confirmed with the Observer that she plans to file for re-election, while Wolfe had not responded to a request for comment by press time. County commissioners serve four-year terms.
The other local office open for election is a seat on the Pacific County Public Utility District No. 2 Board of Commissioners, currently held by president Mike Swanson (District No. 1). Commissioners are elected for six-year terms, and Swanson was first elected to the board in 2008.
Countywide, precinct committee officer positions are also open for filing, but do not appear on the list of offices up for election on the county’s website. Candidates for those positions may file for either the Democratic or Republican officer position for the precinct in which they live, and no filing fee is required. Visit www.voter.votewa.gov to verify your precinct.
19th Legislative District
According to records filed with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission, State Sen. Dean Takko (D-Longview) is expected to run for re-election for a four-year term. Takko, born in Ilwaco, was appointed to the state Senate in 2015 and won election in 2016 with 55.2% of the vote. He previously served 10 years in the state House.
Two Republican candidates have announced their intent to challenge Takko. In January, Grays Harbor County Commissioner and Elma resident Wes Cormier announced he would run for the seat. In April, Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson said he would also seek the seat.
In the state House, Reps. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) and Brian Blake (D-Aberdeen) are both expected to run for re-election. Challengers have announced their intent to run against both Walsh and Blake.
Two Democrats have announced their intent to run against Walsh, who was re-elected to a second term with 50.4% of the vote in 2018. In November, Montesano nurse Marianna Everson said she would run for the seat. In January, Montesano City Councillor Clint Bryson also announced his candidacy for the position.
Wahkiakum County Republican Party chairman Joel McEntire announced in April his intent to run against Blake for a second straight election. Blake, who has held his position since 2002, defeated McEntire with 54% of the vote in 2018.
For more information about filing for an open local office, visit https://bit.ly/2Wp2tHD.
Statewide offices
Every statewide executive office is up for election this year, including the governor’s office. Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, announced last year that he would be seeking a third term. Notable Republican challengers are expected to include anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, state Sen. Phil Fortunato (R-Auburn) and Republic police chief Loren Culp.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, also announced he would be running for a third term last year. After facing a Libertarian candidate in the 2016 general election, several Republicans are expected to file to run against Ferguson this year, including former Pierce County deputy prosecutor Matt Larkin and Seattle attorney Mike Vaska, who heads the moderate Mainstream Republicans of Washington group.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, also announced in 2019 that she plans to run for a third term. Wyman is likely to face several Democratic challengers, including state Rep. Gael Tarleton (D-Seattle). Wyman is one of two Republicans to serve in a statewide office, along with Washington State Treasurer Duane Davidson.
