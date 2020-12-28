OLYMPIA (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has again extended the state’s eviction moratorium, this time through the end of March 2021.
Inslee said in a news release on Dec. 23 that the moratorium has been critical for many people as they cope with the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“People need certainty about whether the moratorium will be extended, and it is important that I provide that certainty today while we work out the final details of the moratorium,” the governor said.
The moratorium has been in place since March and extended several times. It was scheduled to expire this week.
It bans, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent. Inslee said his office will provide additional details about the latest extension.
