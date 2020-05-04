LONG BEACH — His Supper Table extended its hours and is sharing take out meals from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice.
Board Secretary Patsy Schultis said the organization scheduled more days to hand out food in an effort to help the community through the covid-19 pandemic. On April 27 the organization handed out at least 90 meals and another 70 meals on May 1, Schultis said.
His Supper Table, 911 Pacific Ave N, is a Christian ministry dedicated to meeting the physical and spiritual needs of individuals and families on the Long Beach Peninsula, according to the group’s website. It is supported by its thrift store sales, community donations as well as private businesses. Right now, the organization is in need of donations of milk, Schultis said.
People interested in donating to His Supper Table can visit its website at: www.hissuppertable.org/. People can also drop off donations at the store between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
