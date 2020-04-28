LONG BEACH PENINSULA — With a red bandana covering his nose and mouth, 64-year-old Mark Vincent hopped out of his van and stuck out his fingers in the shape of a gun while performing a fair impression of John Wayne for the Chinook Food Bank volunteers.
The bandana muffled his words slightly, but the performance made the group of volunteers laugh as they began loading up his van with food. A former actor, Vincent’s income comes from Social Security and disability payments. With the pandemic ongoing, he’s spent a lot of time at home, even canceling a heart checkup as it meant driving a couple hours out of the area. The food bank gives him meals, but it also gives him a bit of social interaction in a time of isolation.
With many stuck at home from the pandemic, food banks and community meals have provided much-needed connection and stability for people in a time of upheaval. In March, food banks across the peninsula saw new faces as people struggled to pay bills and afford food after many lost jobs or had to stop working to prevent the spread of the disease.
Chinook Food Bank leader Kathy Hughes said while she hoped the pandemic will be over soon, she wants people to know the Chinook Food Bank, 810 State Route 101, Chinook is there for those who need it. The food bank is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month.
Same goes for the Ocean Park Food Bank, 1601 Bay Ave, Ocean Park, said Charlotte Paliani. Northwest Harvest began sending food boxes at the end of April and Jack’s Country Story and Okie’s Thriftway have both helped the food bank get produce to send home with folks. And the food bank’s bimonthly green bag program brought in 1,600 pounds of food. The food bank is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The Ilwaco Food Bank, 303 First Ave, Ilwaco, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month.
As schools, food banks and other groups worked to make sure no community member missed a meal, the Long Beach peninsula community stepped up to support these organizations and take the mission even further.
Too much milk to store
When Jacqueline Woods, the center director for Long Beach Head Start, needed help storing the Head Start program’s milk, The Lost Roo and The Cove both stepped up, Woods said. Head Start is providing about 70 meals a week to its 36 families. This means the organization needs just about 30 gallons of milk to hand out to its families. But a mix-up led to Woods recently having 102 gallons with nowhere to store the extras.
“My first thought was, there’s a shortage of milk on the peninsula — we have families who need food. There’s no way I was going to send the milk back. There must be a restaurant who might be able to help store 102 gallons of milk,” Woods said.
Woods called Doug Brown from The Cove and Tania Miller of The Lost Roo. Brown was willing to help, but before he had the chance, Miller swept in and offered the restaurant’s fridge space.
Tasha Monohon has taught at the Head Start program for eight years and was there on April 20 helping to hand out meals to the kids and their parents. After giving a box to a family as well as a packet of activities, Monohon came back into the program building with tears in her eyes.
“It’s hard enough to understand all of this as an adult,” she said.
Teachers who aren’t allowed to help hand out meals for their own safety constantly ask about what kids came by to pick up meals, Woods said. When the program started Zoom classes last week, Monohon said it was great for her to see the kids, but also for the kids to see each other.
The Chowder Stop community meal
In preparation for its reopening for take out on May 4, The Chowder Stop held a community soup meal on April 25 to help raise money for the local food banks. Chowder Stop owner Casey Barella said he got the idea after The Cove held a community meal in the first weeks of the covid-19 closures. Now Barella wants to do the event every year.
“We want the community to know we care, we love them and we want to feed them,” Barella said.
Barella closed after Gov. Jay Inslee banned in-restaurant dining across the state on March 17. Barella’s wife, Gail, has a heart condition that made it so he didn’t want to risk passing an infection to her. But, drained of resources, Barella said he planned to reopen The Chowder Stop for take out. In business for less than a year, Barella is not eligible for relief from the federal government.
By the end of the event, Barella served 566 meals out of his store front, including 60 gallons of clam chowder, 28 gallons of chili and 500 cold sandwiches. The event collected 5,040 pounds of food including what was bought with the $3,186 raised for the peninsula’s three food banks.
For retirees Sharon and Doyle Knight, the event was both a chance to support the community and for a bit of help.
“We could use the help,” Sharon Doyle said.
Businesses and people who helped put on the event included: Long Beach Merchants Association • City of Long Beach • Franz Bakery • Hungry Harbor Grille • North Beach Tavern • Marsh’s Museum • Harmony Soapworks • Mermaid Inn • Streetside Taco • Peninsula Performing Arts Center • The Cove Restaurant • Crown Alley Irish Pub • Jack’s County Store • Okie’s Thriftway • Sid’s Market • Peninsula Sanitation Service • Green Planet Carpet Cleaning • Port of Peninsula • Impressing Ideas • Laurie Freeman • Dave and Mary Cundiff • Del Murray • Sue Svendsen•
To support local food banks
The Long Beach Merchants Association is putting boxes up around town for donations for local food banks. People can also make a cash donation through the merchant’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/LongBeachMerchants.
Food will be donated evenly between the three food banks.
Boxes are at:
• The Chowder Stop, 203 Bolstad Ave., Long Beach
• Mermaid Inn & RV Park, 1910 Pacific Ave. N, Long Beach
• North Beach Tavern, 102 Pioneer Road.
• Basketcase Greenhouse, 12106 Sandridge Road, Long Beach
• The Sou’wester, 3728 J Place, Seaview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.