PACIFIC COUNTY — The Food and Drug Administration earlier this week authorized Pfizer’s two-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15, boosting hopes further for a more normal return to school next fall.
Pfizer’s vaccine is the first that has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA for those under the age of 16. On Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is meeting to consider recommending the vaccine for use in children aged 12-15, which it is expected to do.
While mask-wearing and social distancing have been commonplace in schools since last year to help slow the spread of covid-19, making the vaccine available to a larger group of the student population is seen as key to being able to return more quickly to the status quo.
Growing concerns
Although people under the age of 18 account for just 0.05% of all covid-19 deaths in the country, growing worries exist about children developing long-term impacts from the virus, including fatigue, headaches and heart palpitations.
Increased vaccination rates among students will also further diminish the possibility of asymptomatic children unwittingly spreading the disease to adult teachers or school staff, or to other students and their families by extension.
According to an April 30 report from the Washington State Department of Health, 182 confirmed covid-19 outbreaks occurred in Washington’s K-12 schools from Aug. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. No known outbreaks were reported in Pacific County schools during that span, while Spokane County reported the most outbreaks in the state with 38.
Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are running trials of their vaccines in younger children, and multiple vaccines could soon be authorized in the younger age group.
In-person school option
Last week, Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley announced that the district is preparing to have five different learning options available for its students in the 2021-22 school year. The district is planning for a return to in-person schooling for five days a week at each of its schools — likely with 3-feet distancing in the classroom, 6-feet distancing at lunch and masks required.
The district also plans to offer a fully online option for K-12 students, with Huntley saying a lot of changes meant to improve the system are in the works for next year. Alternative school options for middle and high school students will also be available, and are shifting to a “more interdisciplinary, hands-on learning program.” Homelink will also be available to support homeschool families that want some assistance from the district, as well as the Graduation Alliance dropout reengagement program for 11th and 12th graders.
As of May 8, 19,443 vaccine doses had been given in Pacific County, up from 18,803 doses a week earlier. About 36% of county residents have been fully vaccinated so far, up from 33.7% a week ago. Statewide, 5.96 million doses have been given, up from 5.59 million doses a week ago.
For a list of all upcoming vaccine clinics in Pacific County, visit www.tinyurl.com/paccoclinics.
County nears 1,000 cases
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department on Monday reported 32 new cases over the past 14 days, bringing the county’s total case count to 990 cases throughout the course of the pandemic.
With 23 active cases, the county’s case rate per 100,000 people over the past 14 days sat at 148 as of May 10, up a touch from 129 over the previous week. Three people have been hospitalized due to covid-19 over the past week and 14 of the county’s 39 hospitalizations have come in just the past three months, although the death toll has stayed steady at 11 as of late.
Weekly zip code data as of May 5 shows that about 60% of new cases over the previous two weeks consist of people who list their residence as a Raymond or South Bend address, although it does not necessarily mean that is where they contracted the virus. In all, about 67% of all Pacific County cases since the pandemic began can be attributed to people living at a Raymond or South Bend address.
Recent genome sequencing data shows a variant that originated in the United Kingdom, B.1.1.7, is the dominant strain in Washington. The variant is more transmissible than the original covid-19 strain and likely poses an increased risk of severe illness. The county health department said the U.K. variant, along with variants from Brazil and California, have all been found in samples taken from positive cases in Pacific County.
Statewide confirmed covid-19 cases totaled 384,099 on May 10, with 22,866 patients hospitalized and 5,586 fatalities reported since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are up 394 and fatalities are up 79 over the previous week.
