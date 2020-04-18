PACIFIC COUNTY — The first locally confirmed case of covid-19 in Pacific County was announced Saturday.
This person is currently isolated at home, the Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services and the Pacific County Emergency Operations Center said in a press release.
No other details were provided about the infected person.
"Pacific County Public Health nurses are conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify close contacts. Contact investigations are critical to track and prevent the spread of disease," the agencies said.
"To try and prevent further spread of the coronavirus, the health department is tracking down who was recently in contact with the person and will instruct those people to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days from when they last saw the diagnosed person."
Pacific County was one of the two final counties in the state to announce a positive covid-19 test result. An initial case involving a county resident was confirmed on April 10. However, that person became ill outside the county and continues to receive care out of state.
The nation's first covid-19 case was reported in Washington state on Jan. 21. As of 11:59 p.m. on April 17, 11,802 people in Washington have tested positive for the new coronavirus, 624 of whom have died.
The Pacific County Department of Health & Human Services, Washington State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are closely monitoring coronavirus and said they will continue to update our county with pertinent information as it becomes available.
If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, or how the virus is spread, call 1-800-525-0127 and press # from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Language assistance is available. Note that this call center cannot access covid-19 testing results. For testing inquiries or results, please contact your health care provider.
You may also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211211 to receive information and updates wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.