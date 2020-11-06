SOUTH BEND — Five more confirmed cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Nov. 5, raising the county’s total count to 127 cases since the pandemic began.
Of the newly announced cases, two are due to workplace exposure and another is due to out-of-county travel, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. It is not yet clear how the other two individuals were exposed, the department said.
Of the five new cases, three of the individuals were women and two were men. Ages of the individuals are between 30 and 70 years old. All five are isolating at home, and contact tracing and case investigations are ongoing, according to the health department.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
