SOUTH BEND — Five newly confirmed cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County over the weekend, raising the county’s total count to 112 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the five individuals who tested positive, two are linked to out-of-county travel, two are linked to a positive case in the same household and the other is linked to exposure from an out-of-county resident, according to the Pacific Health and Human Services Department. One of the individuals is between 10 and 20 years old, three are between 30 and 40 years old and the other is between 50 and 60 years old.
All of the newly reported cases are isolating at home, the department said, and case investigation and contact tracing are ongoing. As of Oct. 16, there are currently 17 active cases in Pacific County; 16 confirmed cases and one probable case awaiting confirmation.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
