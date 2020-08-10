Editor’s note: Case counts were expected to go up just after the Chinook Observer’s Aug. 12 print deadline. For the most up-to-date case numbers, please visit our website at chinookobserver.com.
PACIFIC COUNTY — Health officials reported five new positive covid-19 cases on Monday, Aug. 10 with three of the new cases linked to social clubs in South Pacific County.
The new cases bring the county’s total count up to 51, with 11 of those cases reported since the beginning of August. About 20 new cases were reported in the past two weeks. Health officials are monitoring 14 active cases.
The Washington State Department of Health identified five new key metrics that contribute to reducing the risk of covid-19 transmission. With a rise in cases, Pacific County isn’t meeting three out of five new key metrics identified by the Washington State Department of Health. Each contributes to reducing risk of covid-19 transmission. As of Aug. 9, Pacific County was not meeting three out of the five metric goals.
The five metrics are:
• Rate per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases during the prior two weeks
• Number of individuals tested for each new case during the prior week
• Percent of individuals testing positive for covid-19 during the past week
• Percent of licensed beds occupied by patients
• Percent of licensed beds occupied by covid-19 cases
Pacific County’s rate of newly diagnosed per 100,000 is around 100, compared to a goal of less than 25. Its number of tested for each new case was 10.4, compared to a goal of more than 50. The percent of people testing positive for covid-19 was 9.6%, compared to a goal of less than 2%.
Where Pacific County was meeting the metrics was in terms of hospital beds occupied with 0% of licensed beds occupied by patients, compared to a goal of less than 80%. Percent of licensed beds occupied by covid-19 patients was 2%, compared to a goal of less than 10%.
One of new cases involved a person who needed to be hospitalized. The other four people are isolating at home.
Three of the new cases are connected to social clubs in south county. On July 29, Pacific County Health and Human Services warned of a possible exposure for members of Ocean Park social clubs such as the Loyal Order of the Moose and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
One of the new cases involved a family member of a previously identified case.
The other new case involved a person who recently traveled out of state. The person developed symptoms while out of state and has since returned to Pacific County.
On Aug. 7, a fresh case count dropped the number of cases in Pacific County to 46 from 49. The case number adjustment was due to two cases being reassigned to another county and a third case being removed because the person involved had multiple positive test results.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
