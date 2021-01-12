NASELLE — The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Flood Warning for the Naselle River. The river is currently forecast to rise above flood stage around 10 a.m. Tuesday and crest in the mid-afternoon around 15.1 feet. Flood stage for the Naselle River is 15 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.
Above 15 feet expect several low-lying roads and farmland to be flooded with swiftly moving water. Flooding is also possible on SR 4 and several other low-lying roads in the area.
Tidal overflow has also been forecast for the Naselle River. That tidal overflow has the potential to exacerbate the flood conditions on the tidally influenced areas of the river.
Visit the NWS website at http://www.weather.gov/portland for the most up to date weather information. This page brings up all advisories, watches, and warnings for the Southwest Washington area.
There is water over the roadway and other hazards on State Route 4 and U.S. Highway 101 in Southwest Washington. Before traveling, see https://www.wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/default.aspx.
