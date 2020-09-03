SOUTH BEND — Pacific County reported four new cases of covid-19 on Thursday, Sept. 3, ahead of what is expected to be a frantic and busy Labor Day weekend.
All of the four newly reported cases are connected, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. One of the individuals is between 10 and 20 years old, another is between 20 and 30 years old, and the other two are between 40 and 50 years old. Case investigation and contact tracing are currently ongoing, the department said.
The new cases bring Pacific County’s total case count to 64. The health department said it is currently monitoring six active cases in the county — the four cases mentioned, as well as two probable cases.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
