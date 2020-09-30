SOUTH BEND — Four more cases of covid-19 were reported in Pacific County on Sept. 29, raising the total count in the county 86 cases.
Of the four new cases, three are in the same household as previously disclosed positive cases, according to the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. The other case was contracted at a social gathering outside of the county.
Two of the newly reported cases are under 10 years old, one case is between 20 and 30 years old, and the other case is between 30 and 40 years old. All cases are isolating at home, the department said, and case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.
Public health nurses in the county are currently monitoring seven active cases; six confirmed cases and one probable case awaiting confirmation.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
