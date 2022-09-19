PACIFIC COUNTY — Reported cases of covid-19 in Pacific County have continued to decline in recent weeks, but four deaths attributed to the virus so far already in September have put a damper on any celebration about covid’s loosening grip on the county.

These latest fatalities come just as President Joe Biden declared in an interview aired Sept. 19 on “60 Minutes” that “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it ... but the pandemic is over. if you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.