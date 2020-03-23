OLYMPIA — Effective immediately, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered people stay home until April 6.
At a press conference on Monday March 23, Inslee ordered Washingtonians to stay home for two weeks, unless they are performing an essential activity. Examples of essential activities include shopping for groceries, going to a doctor's appointment or performing an essential work duty.
People with essential jobs include those who work at: grocery stores, gas stations, childcare providers, banks and pharmacies. These businesses will remain open under Inslee's order. Restaurants are allow to continue providing takeout and delivery.
Under the order, people are allowed to go outside, ride bikes and walk their dogs — as long as they follow social distancing rules, Inslee said.
Non essential businesses with in office employees must close within 48 hours unless employees can work from home.
The order also banned all public and private gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes.
“We’ve been very clear on the need for everyone to stay home,” Inslee said. “And, while most Washingtonians are doing their part, some still don’t grasp the seriousness of this pandemic.”
The order is similar to that issued by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Monday morning.
