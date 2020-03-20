ABERDEEN — In response to Gov. Inslee’s directive, Grays Harbor College classes and services are offered only via remote access starting March 20. All campus sites in Aberdeen, Raymond and Ilwaco are closed for public access at least through April 24.
At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 on campus.
"The college is taking proactive and thoughtful action to safely conduct operations and ensure students continue learning and receive needed support services," according to a press release. "Certain hands-on machine-dependent and health-related programs will continue to meet in person using social distancing for safety."
“We want to assure the community that we are taking every precaution to keep our students and our staff safe and healthy,” explains Dr. Jim Minkler, GHC president. “Our dedicated faculty and caring staff continue to serve our students and the GHC community, albeit using every remote resource available,” he added.
Remote access
“GHC is not closed,” Minkler explained. “We have moved most classes and student services to online to help curtail the COVID-19 virus in our community.” Students can register for spring quarter classes, talk with advisors, sign up for financial aid, and pay tuition — completely online.
“By making this shift, we are protecting everyone associated with GHC from the spread of Coronavirus-19 to the best of our abilities. These are unique and challenging times, but by working on solutions, staying flexible and resilient, we will get through this,” Dr. Minkler said. He also expressed his gratefulness to all GHC students, faculty, and staff for their flexibility during this time, specifically mentioning maintenance and custodial staff for their additional efforts cleaning and securing buildings, a key part in keeping all employees and students healthy and safe.
Most GHC faculty moved in-person classes to online instruction last week. Faculty will continue to communicate with their students via email, Canvas, telephone, video, mail and other means. They will also inform students about how winter quarter will end and provide details on finals. Students should contact faculty if they have not received this information. They should also check their my.ghc email for other information.
Spring quarter
While GHC will be closed to the public and buildings locked, office staff are still working — some remotely and some on campus — and are ready to register students for spring quarter. To better support students, College personnel are adapting many processes so they can be completed via email or phone call. Contact information for offices and specific staff is available on the GHC website at https://www.ghc.edu/. Use the directory of departmental phone numbers to find departments and general numbers and use the phone directory (https://www.ghc.edu/directory) to find specific names and phone numbers. (To email staff, please use their first and last name in the format of first.last@ghc.edu.)
GHC staff are available now to help both new and returning students register for spring quarter. To get started, contact the Welcome Center to at enrollment@ghc.edu ; 360-538-4026. Spring quarter classes are going to begin Monday April 20, allowing the week of April 13-17 to be used for students to prepare for the remote delivery of classes. Additional information will be provided as spring quarter approaches.
Students, faculty, staff and community should consult GHC’s website for updates on COVID-19 and its effect on the College. GHC’s status, a FAQ, and COVID-19 resources are available at ghc.edu/covid19.
