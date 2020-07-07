LONG BEACH — City crews installed 19 hand sanitizing stations throughout the city to help reduce the transmission of covid-19.
The city’s Parks, Streets and Drainage Supervisor Mike Kitzman and city crewman Rick Fitzgerald spent Wednesday, July 1 installing the hand sanitizing stations. The hand sanitizer does not have any alcohol in it to prevent people stealing it to drink.
A station was put at almost every intersection on Pacific Avenue between Bolstad Avenue and Sid Snyder Drive.
A station was also put outside the Long Beach Police Department, Cottage Bakery and Delicatessen as well as both entrances to the boardwalk. Both Stanley Field and Culbertson Field have stations as well as Culbertson Park and Veteran’s Field.
