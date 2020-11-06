SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department announced 28 newly confirmed cases of covid-19 on Nov. 6, a stunning number that is easily the most new cases announced by the department in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
The cases vary by nearly every metric, including age, gender and how the individuals are believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus. With the newly confirmed cases, the county’s total count has risen to 155 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
In a statement, the county health department said a significant number of positive cases have resulted from a congregate work facility. The department said it is working with the facility “to ensure testing of employees and compliance of required safety practices.”
Of the 28 new cases, 10 are individuals under the age of 20, 7 are between 20 and 40 years old, and 11 are age 40 or older. Fourteen of the individuals to test positive are males, and 14 are females, an even split.
Exposure in a plurality of the new cases, 11, is linked to a household positive case, and another nine cases are linked to work exposure. Three of the cases are linked to out-of-county travel, another is linked to an out-of-county visitor, two are linked to social interactions and two are linked to a holiday party.
There are now currently 33 active cases being monitored by public health nurses; the 28 cases announced today, and the five cases announced on Nov. 5. All of the individuals are isolating at home, the department said, and case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
