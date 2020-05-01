As of 11:59 p.m. on April 30, there were 14,327 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state, an increase of 257 cases in the previous 24 hours.
The state's death toll increased to 824, 10 more than the previous day.
Overall hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units showed indications of improvement, with 428 receiving treatment for covid-19 in 73 hospitals. Although day-to-day comparisons are difficult because different numbers of hospitals report, on April 25 there 537 patients in 52 hospitals. There were 117 patients in ICUs on April 30, down from as many as 158 earlier in the week.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
Washington 211 covid-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus ” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
