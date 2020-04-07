ILWACO — The governor’s announcement that students cannot return to their classrooms hit hard for music and drama programs — and has implications for the future.
Rachel Lake, director of the music programs at Ilwaco High School, is usually the most positive person on the planet. But she had more than a touch of sadness when listing the projects that her students will miss.
It was made even more upsetting for her because her talented musical daughter, Emma Lake, is a senior at IHS.
“It has been a tough end of a year,” Rachel Lake said with a touch of understatement. “You cannot teach ensemble music classes online, but I am doing my best!”
Like athletes, her musicians won’t be able to compete in regional or state competitions. IHS band won its division at the Southwest Washington High School Bands last year and the most talented individuals have lost their chance of shining at the Solo Ensemble State contest — despite some beating students from larger 1A to 3A schools.
As well as the band and choir concerts that would have celebrated the many seniors, the groups miss the chance to showcase their musicianship at graduation, baccalaureate and community festivals and parades like Loyalty Days and likely the annual Garlic Festival. The popular jazz band spring fundraiser with desserts is also canceled.
Lake’s planned spring musical was “School of Rock.” More than a dozen seniors were gearing up to perform.
The implications go beyond this school year. With so many seniors being lost to her music and drama programs, Lake is already considering strategies.
“My recruitment for the next school year is going to be difficult,” she said. “Normally we do a beginning band night to get incoming sixth grade students excited about band. This cannot happen. Incoming eighth grade students come and visit our school normally.”
Drum major tryouts will be done online.
“I am concerned about recruitment for the music program — both band and choir for next year. With so many seniors leaving, I need to step up my game to recruit incoming freshmen.”
