ILWACO — The Ocean Beach School District announced Thursday afternoon that in-person learning at Ilwaco High School will be closed through next week, after "a number" of positive coronavirus cases have been reported at the school.
The district said the decision was made to revert to virtual learning through at least next Friday, Oct. 8, after consulting with the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department. There is no school on Oct. 1, and remote instruction is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 4.
OBSD said temporarily halting in-person learning is the safest way to stop this most recent outbreak. Earlier this week, on Monday, the district announced it was pausing its fall sports season for this week after it had seen an uptick in covid-19 cases in its athletic program at both IHS and Hilltop Middle School. With no in-person learning through at least next Friday, IHS' sports season has also likely been postponed next week, as well.
Next week's virtual learning will follow the regular high school schedule, the district said in Thursday's announcement. Families with no home internet access are asked to contact IHS during school hours to request a hotspot. An email regarding food insecurity will go out to parents and guardians with further guidance about how to receive food deliveries.
Further messages addressing attendance expectations and other information will be sent out on Friday, Oct. 1, the district said.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
