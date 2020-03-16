At a press conference on March 16, Gov. Jay Inslee announced his plan to close all restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities for two weeks.
Restaurants can provide take out and delivery, but not in-person dining, Inslee said at a press conference in Seattle. Other retailers that must close are food courts; bars and taverns; bowling alleys; theaters; non tribal-card game rooms; doughnut and ice cream shops; tattoo parlors; museums; art galleries; salons and barbers; and youth sports and youth clubs.
The closure will last at least two weeks, until March 31, Inslee said.
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board sent out a release on the day of the proclamation telling distilleries, breweries, wineries and marijuana retailers that they are not required to close under the proclomation. However, all public and private on-premises licensed locations, including tasting rooms, are required to cease operations until at least April 1, 2020, according to the board's release.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, banks, school based food programs and child care centers will be allowed to stay open.
At the time of the press conference, there were 796 cases of COVID-19 in Washington. While Washington makes up 2% of the U.S. population, it makes up 20% of the COVID-19 cases in the country, Inslee said.
“All of us have to recognize for the next several weeks normal is not in our game plan,” Inslee said.
In addition, Inslee banned gatherings of more than 50 people, down from 250 earlier this month. Gatherings of fewer than 50 people are also not allowed unless public health and social distancing criteria are met.
After his official bans, Inslee made an unofficial request to community leaders to do everything possible to not hold meetings of any kind. He encouraged anyone over the age of 60 to self isolate. And in general, Inslee asked people to stay home as much as possible.
“If we are living a normal life right now, we’re just not doing our job as Washingtonians,” Inslee said. “It’s much, much too dangerous.”
Washington paid sick and family leave policies are to be strictly enforced for people affected, Inslee said.
