OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee announced a four-week statewide ban on indoor dining and social gatherings at a Sunday afternoon press conference, as new covid-19 cases continue to surge throughout Washington.
The new statewide orders are the most stringent restrictions implemented statewide since the early months of the pandemic, when in-person dining was shut down and non-essential industries were shuttered to try and gain control of the fast-spreading virus. The new restrictions speak to just how quickly the virus has spiraled out of control in Washington and throughout the country, and follows on the heels of a similar order implemented by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
"Today, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, is the most dangerous public health day in the last 100 years of our state's history," Inslee said at the outset of his press conference.
On Nov. 14, the Washington State Department of Health reported 2,233 newly confirmed cases of covid-19 in the state, a record number reported in a single day. Last week alone saw 11,720 new cases reported in Washington, easily a weekly record.
“We are extremely concerned about how quickly covid-19 is spreading through our state,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, State Health Officer, during the press conference. “We have entered a phase of accelerated or exponential growth of the outbreak.”
During the press conference, Inslee framed the new restrictions as a way to help the state’s hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and preventing patients from receiving routine care and undergoing elected procedures.
“Left unchecked, [covid-19] will assuredly result in grossly overburdened hospitals,” said Inslee.
Details about restrictions
The new restrictions announced by Inslee on Sunday, which go into effect on Monday, Nov. 16, and are set to expire on Dec. 14, include:
- A ban on all indoor social gatherings with people from different households. Schools are not affected by the order, and decisions on how they operate will continue to be decided at the local level.
- Outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than five people.
- A ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars. Outdoor service with capacity limits and takeout service is allowed to continue. In Pacific County, indoor occupancy had been set at 75% since the summer.
- Limiting retail stores, including grocery and convenience stores, to 25% occupancy. All indoor seating is banned, and deli products must be sold to go;
- Religious services are limited to 25% of indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Choirs, bands and ensembles are prohibited from performing during services, while solo performances are allowed.
Along with the new restrictions, Inslee announced on Nov. 13 that he was urging travelers entering and leaving the state to self-quarantine for 14 days in an effort to try and reduce the spread of the virus. Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom also made similar recommendations in their respective states, in a joint effort between the three West Coast states.
Calls for rethinking holiday plans
In a Nov. 12 address, Inslee and wife Trudi also urged Washingtonians to reconsider their typical Thanksgiving and holiday plans.
In his address, Inslee said the state is currently experiencing its third wave of covid-19, after the initial wave in the early spring and a second wave during the summer. Inslee implored residents to rethink traditional holiday outings, such as numerous households joining under one roof to celebrate Thanksgiving.
“We are optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever, but this year it’s just too dangerous to gather together indoors, where the virus can spread so easily,” Inslee said.
Inslee said he and his extended family will celebrate Thanksgiving virtually this year. The good news, he said, is that this will only have to be done once, as coronavirus vaccines are expected to be made widely available sometime in the spring of 2021. But, he said, it’s time to have “difficult but necessary conversations” with family members about altering holiday plans.
“So this year, when you join us in changing your Thanksgiving and December holiday plans, please know that you are doing it as an act of love for the people around you — and your entire community,” said Inslee. “We love each other too much to put each other’s health at risk … This year, please don’t gather with people outside of your household. It’s just too dangerous.”
“We’re all fatigued, and it’s OK to not feel OK right now,” said Trudi Inslee. “But what happens next in our state depends on what happens in our families and in our homes.”
Federal aid nowhere in sight
In announcing the new restrictions, Inslee said the state is committing an additional $50 million in aid, via grants and loans, to small businesses impacted by these orders before the end of the year. More information regarding the size and scope of the aid will be announced in the days and weeks to come, he said. He also urged businesses who have not yet applied to receive funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program to do so.
“This is not going to relieve all of the economic suffering by a longshot, but it’s what we’ve been able to do so far. I’m going to redouble my efforts, and I hope everybody listening to this is going to redouble your efforts, to get the federal government to step up to the plate,” Inslee said.
While the federal CARES Act passed last spring has been attributed to helping prevent a total economic meltdown in the United States this year, additional help does not appear to be on the way anytime soon as Congress — and outgoing President Donald Trump — are in the midst of a lame-duck session.
Since the summer, political power brokers in Washington, D.C. have gone back-and-forth on negotiations for another round of relief funding, to no avail. House Democrats have proposed about $2 trillion in additional aid to fund a number of pandemic-related initiatives, while Senate Republicans have largely rallied around a narrower bill, to the tune of about $500 billion.
During negotiations, Democrats have sought financial relief for state and local governments that have seen their budgets hit hard due to the pandemic, as well as more funding for federal unemployment benefits that were included in the original CARES Act. Republicans are seeking a replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as liability protections for businesses.
A deal on additional relief funding may not come until 2021, after the next Congress is seated and President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. With Democrats winning the White House and narrowly keeping control of the House of Representatives, it remains to be seen which party will take control of the Senate — which will likely impact the size and scope of any additional pandemic-related spending. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats will be up for grabs in a pair of Jan. 5 runoffs, and Democrats need to win both races to retake control of the Senate.
