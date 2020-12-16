OLYMPIA — New, less strict guidelines unveiled by Washington state officials on Dec. 16 sent a clear message to school districts: it’s time to begin to reopen schools, even as the presence of covid-19 in the state remains near an all-time high.
In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Jay Inslee and state officials announced new, legally non-binding recommendations from the state that school districts are asked to bear in mind when deciding whether to reopen schools for in-person learning. The new guidelines are far more lenient than initial recommendations offered by the state ahead of the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“We’ve done everything we can, and educators did everything that was asked of them in this time, but the system simply doesn’t work for too many kids … because you’re asking 1.1 to 1.2 million young people to be independent learners,” said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal during the press conference.
The new guidelines from the state now peg the high-risk level for holding in-person instruction at more than 350 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 people over a two-week period. The case rate for the high-risk level, which had been in place for several months, was previously set at more than 75 cases per 100,000 people. Pacific County's case rate as of Dec. 16 is 333 cases per 100,000 people — down from 356 cases a week ago.
Even if a county falls within the high-risk category, school districts are asked to consider phasing in in-person learning for preschool through fifth grade students — as well as those with high needs — in groups of 15 or fewer students. Districts are recommended to prioritize in-person learning for preschool through third grade students in this category, as well as students with disabilities and those who are homeless.
“If schools can demonstrate the ability to limit transmission in the school environment, add grades four and five,” the new guidelines say of school districts residing in counties that are deemed high-risk.
The case rate range for the moderate-risk category is now set between 50 and 350 cases per 100,000 people — it was initially set between 25 and 75 cases. At this level, districts are recommended to prioritize elementary and middle school in-person learning. When case rates are below 200 cases per 100,000 people, the guidelines suggest adding in-person learning opportunities for high schoolers.
The new low-risk category is set at fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people, up from the initial recommendations of 25 or fewer cases. For districts residing in counties that are deemed low-risk, the state recommends providing in-person learning for all students.
Inslee reiterated that the decision on when and how to reopen schools remains in the hands of local school districts, who are asked to consult with local health officials when making these determinations.
At the Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors regular monthly meeting on Dec. 16, the board agreed to hold a Jan. 6 special meeting to discuss a potential return to in-person learning. Following this week, the district will be on winter break until school resumes on Jan. 4.
While Inslee praised teachers as heroes during the press conference, he acknowledged that they would likely have concerns over his new recommendations. The Washington Education Association told the Associated Press that it wasn't consulted on the new guidance and wasn't made aware of Inslee's announcement until just hours prior.
Inslee said a decision has not been made as for where educators and school staff will slot into line to be able to receive covid-19 vaccines. The state is currently working to determine who will be in line next to receive the vaccine following the initial Phase 1a group — high-risk health workers and first responders, as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities — and is awaiting further recommendations from federal health officials that could come as soon as this weekend.
"Obviously, we'd like to do it as soon as possible, because that could give people additional [assurances]. But we have a lot of hard decisions ahead of us about prioritization, and those have not been made," said Inslee. "It is something that will be on my mind, about winning the confidence of educators as we make those decisions."
With the new recommendations for in-person learning being significantly loosened, Inslee said covid-19 health and safety measures must continue to be enforced at schools, including keeping students assigned to cohorts and groups, keeping students and staff distanced six feet apart, requiring face coverings, and increased hand hygiene, cleaning ventilation.
Schools must also screen students and staff for symptoms each day, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited evidence in August that suggests as many as 45% of children infected with covid-19 are asymptomatic. Such a high level of asymptomatic infections “make symptom-based screening for identification of [covid-19] in children particularly challenging,” the CDC said.
Inslee also announced that $3 million in CARES Act funds will be directed toward OSPI to support health and safety planning in school districts. The funds will go toward helping districts plan for how to handle positive cases and outbreaks, testing and contact tracing, and returning to school after having symptoms and being exposed to covid-19.
“Many people’s lives revolve around a regular school schedule and, apart from the academics, schools provide social support that advance healthy childhood development," Inslee said as he announced the new recommendations.
