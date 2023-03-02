SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Jail is currently closed to all intakes and visitors until further notice due to a covid-19 outbreak inside the facility. At least four inmates reportedly tested positive initially for the contagious virus, and that figure had more than doubled by March 2.

“At this time, there are a total of 10 individuals who have tested positive for covid,” Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Commander Mike Parker said Thursday. “The initial positive test was discovered on Tuesday, Feb. 28.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.