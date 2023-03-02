SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Jail is currently closed to all intakes and visitors until further notice due to a covid-19 outbreak inside the facility. At least four inmates reportedly tested positive initially for the contagious virus, and that figure had more than doubled by March 2.
“At this time, there are a total of 10 individuals who have tested positive for covid,” Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Commander Mike Parker said Thursday. “The initial positive test was discovered on Tuesday, Feb. 28.”
The outbreak was first discovered by a corrections deputy, and was quickly relayed up the chain of command, Parker said.
“Once the scope of this outbreak came into view, Sheriff [Daniel] Garcia contacted the sheriffs of Lewis County and Wahkiakum County to advise them of our situation,” Parker said.
Suspects who are arrested who require immediate incarceration are going to be diverted to a neighboring jail facility in either of those counties.
“Both sheriffs made arrangements with Sheriff Garcia to use their facilities on a case-by-case basis,” Parker said. “This was done to ensure that individuals who were arrested in Pacific County by the sheriff’s office or our local law enforcement agencies for certain offenses were able to be booked into an appropriate facility.”
The sheriff’s office is working to determine how many inmates and staff members were potentially exposed to the virus. They are testing each employee for 5 days, and if any test positive they are being required to stay home for 10 days.
Inmates who have tested positive are being placed in isolation for approximately 10 days, but can leave isolation if they test negative on the seventh day.
“We recommend any staff and inmates who were exposed to the positive cases wear face coverings for at least the next 10 days or if [there are] additional positives, 10 days from that date,” Parker said.
“These protocols are in place as of Tuesday and were received from the Public Health Officer. Those recommendations are based on the recommendations of the CDC and the Washington State Department of Health,” he added.
So far, Parker reports that those who have been infected with the virus are showing typical symptoms.
“We have connected those at greater risk due to underlying health conditions with the jail health provider and every accommodation has been made to provide for their needs,” Parker said. “The Pacific County Department of Health has also provided other resources, such as telehealth, to assist us during this event.”
Parker added that the agency is grateful for the assistance of neighboring counties and Pacific County Health and Human Services.
“They have gone above and beyond to assist the sheriff’s office and are a great partner to work with,” Parker said.
The county administration was not made aware of the situation until Thursday, March 2 and noted that a better chain of communication was needed between the county and sheriff’s office in dynamic situations such as a covid-19 outbreak in the jail.
“Everyone was notified today,” Plakinger said about the situation.
It is unclear whether the jail has been following standards for “congregated settings” that are still required by Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation, including masks and additional testing protocols.
Although most of the emergency proclamation ended in October 2022, protocols and standards still remain in place for congregated settings (such as jails) and medical settings such as clinics and hospitals.
This marks the first time since the beginning of the covid-19 outbreak that the jail has completely shut down due to an outbreak. The jail has sustained numerous infections since the pandemic emerged in early 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.