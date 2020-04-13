This is how to tell if your government is acting on your behalf or if they are enjoying a bit of tyranny.
Acting on your behalf: "We would like to thank all the people that are staying home and working to stop covid-19 and especially those who don't live in our small tourist oriented towns."
Tyrants' view: "Just stay home! If you don't then we will close fishing, the beach to driving, and not even let you come and check on your second home if you have one…."
Guess which one we have? Our local government is punishing us just because they can due to the easy excuse of covid-19. I hope all of you remember this come time to vote!
ROB WALTEMATE
Long Beach
