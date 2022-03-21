PACIFIC COUNTY — After experiencing a cascade of cases during both the Delta and Omicron waves since last summer, Pacific County has seen its case rate drop below 100 for the first time in more than eight months.
According to the latest figures from the county health department as of March 21, the case rate per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days stood at just 64.9 — the lowest it’s been since last July 14. Just 11 new cases have been reported in Pacific County over the past two weeks, including five new cases last week, bringing the total to 3,782 cases.
The number of hospitalizations did increase by two over the past week, to 159, while the county’s pandemic death toll rose by one, to 53. The individual who passed away due to complications from the virus was in their 80s, local health officials said.
As of March 19, 67.2% of the county’s total population has received at least one covid-19 vaccine dose, 59.9% have received two doses, and 30% have received a booster dose. For a list of vaccine options in the county, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com/get-vaccinated.
Statewide as of March 20, 385 people in Washington were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19, down 17% from a week prior, while 27 patients were on ventilators — flat from the previous week.
