PACIFIC COUNTY — As the mask mandate in Washington state is set to be lifted later this week, local health officials are also turning the page and entering a new phase from the constant and intensive response they have undertaken the past two years.
With new covid-19 cases in Washington nearing their lowest point since last July, a decent and growing vaccination rate, an increased level of herd immunity, readily available and free rapid at-home tests and high-quality N95 masks, and a growing local supply of effective therapeutics and treatments against the virus, Pacific County’s public health leaders believe this current moment represents a serious turning point in the pandemic.
For those reasons, county health officer Dr. Steven Krager said, “we just have a really much less likely chance of significant waves — of at least the current variant of covid-19 — coming that would disrupt our healthcare system and that would cause lots of hospitalizations and deaths.”
“Those things might still happen,” he noted, “and we might still even see little waves of covid-19 come and go. But the kind of widespread disruption doesn’t seem like it’s likely to occur again — at least over the next few months.”
That is a relief to both public and private local healthcare workers, county health director Katie Lindstrom said. The burnout that the staffers in her department have faced over the past two years has largely been due to the overwhelming workload they’ve had to constantly deal with, she said.
“It’s been too much, and we’ve kind of been expected to pivot over and over and over and over and over again with very little notice. It’s just hard,” Lindstrom said. “And then combine that with people in general just sort of struggling because of the pandemic — we’ve felt that like everybody else.”
Next phaseMoving forward and for the time being, Krager said it will be up to individuals to assess their own risks of catching and developing a serious case of covid-19. For many people who’ve been vaccinated, especially those who have been boosted, that risk should be pretty low.
“There will be a time soon, that for the vast majority of people, it’ll be OK to be indoors without a mask. The risk will be really low,” Krager said. “I’m looking forward to that.”
That risk is not zero, though, and some people will continue to be at a higher risk than others because of underlying conditions or where they work. For high-risk individuals and others that are worried about catching the virus, keeping safeguards in place is still encouraged. Steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of contracting covid-19 include wearing a quality mask in indoor settings and taking and having attendees take an at-home test before a social gathering.
Both N95 masks and rapid at-home tests are available to pick up at any of the Timberland Regional Library locations in Pacific County, as well as the Shoalwater Bay Medical Clinic in Tokeland, for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the state Department of Health announced last week that its online test portal that first launched in January — www.sayyescovidhometest.org — will allow each household in Washington to order up to 10 free at-home tests per month, while supplies last.
The shift in the public health response means that the county’s public health nurses will no longer attempt to contact trace every positive case that occurs in the county. That had already been underway, Lindstrom and Krager said, because the dramatic surge of cases caused by Omicron made it virtually impossible for county staff to keep up.
The health department will continue to focus on assisting high-risk individuals and ensure they are aware of the resources available to them. “Our talking points are ‘high-risk settings and high-risk people,’” Lindstrom said.
Education will also remain important, Krager added, to help people understand what the risk is to the community moving forward, and inform and explain any new guidance that comes from the state or federal government. The new CDC tool that identifies if a county has low, medium or high covid-19 transmission and makes corresponding recommendations when it comes to wearing masks in public is one such example.
And rather than the mass vaccination clinics that were frequent in the county in 2021 and helped vaccinate some 60% of the county population, Krager expects vaccine efforts to look more like what they do for more established vaccines, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and tetanus booster shots — dependent, of course, on whether or not a new variant comes along that throws those plans into flux.
“That’s shifting to the healthcare community, where it starts to become a normal part of visits where you ask if you’re up to date — whether that’s covid-19 vaccines or any other vaccine. Hopefully it will just be built into a normal part of operations for clinics, and we’ll continue to hopefully vaccinate people through those methods,” Krager said, adding that it’s not clear yet if boosters will be needed on an annual basis.
New treatmentsAlong with tests and masks, another tool that is expected to play an important role in this next phase of the response to covid-19 are therapeutics and treatments that have recently been authorized for use and are becoming more reliably available in local pharmacies and hospitals.
Treatments that have recently become available include paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill manufactured by Pfizer that reduces the risk of hospitalization by upwards of 70% for high-risk individuals if treated in time. Pharmacies in Long Beach, Ilwaco, Ocean Park, Raymond and South Bend have each received shipments of the treatment within the past month or so, and it’s now to the point, Lindstrom said, that they no longer feel like they need to “ration” their stock.
For people with certain underlying health conditions — including age — who test positive for covid-19, health officials urge them to contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible to see if they are eligible to be prescribed paxlovid. The treatment has shown to be effective when administered within the first five days after someone has been infected by covid-19.
“For it to work well, you have to do it early in the course of the disease,” Krager said. “The availability of treatment is a big one that we want to make sure people are aware of.”
Unlike being able to receive an infusion of monoclonal antibodies directly at the hospital, people must be prescribed the antivirals by a healthcare provider. That’s due to the many contraindications paxlovid has, Lindstrom said, which a provider who has knowledge of your medical history needs to clear before you can begin taking the antivirals.
She’s hopeful for an equitable solution that will get this potentially lifesaving treatment more easily into the hands of people who don’t have access to the healthcare system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.