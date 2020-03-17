LONG BEACH — Mayor Jerry Phillips proclaimed a local emergency on March 16 related to the Covid-19 outbreak, which was unanimously adopted and confirmed by the Long Beach City Council at its regular meeting.
With the proclamation comes the utilization of emergency powers granted under the Revised Code of Washington. Exercising these powers, the proclamation says, allows the city to forgo “time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law, excepting Constitutional requirements” because of the urgency of the emergency.
Those procedures and formalities that the city can now bypass include, but are not limited to: budget law limitations; requirements of competitive bidding and publication of notices; provisions pertaining to the performance of public work; entering into contracts; the incurring of obligations; the employment of temporary workers; the rental of equipment; the purchase of supplies and materials; the levying of taxes; and the appropriation and expenditures of public funds.
Long Beach City Administration David Glasson said that this emergency proclamation will allow the city to continue to operate and pay its bills if a quorum cannot be achieved at a council meeting while the proclamation is still in place. At the beginning of each regular meeting, the council votes to approve the consent agenda, which includes issuing warrants for things such as payroll to individual employees and accounts payable to vendors.
At its next regular meeting, scheduled for April 6, the council will vote on proposed language that lifts the cap of how many times a councilor can attend a meeting via telecommute if a state of emergency has been declared. Currently, councilors can only opt to telecommute for a meeting up to three times a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.