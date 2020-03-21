LONG BEACH – The City of Long Beach announced Saturday night on its official website that it will be closing its beach approaches starting Sunday at 6:00 a.m. as an anti-coronavirus measure.
The city lacks jurisdiction over the beach itself, it explained on its Facebook page, but it has some control over access due to its control of the Bolstad, Sid Snyder, and Third Street South approaches. It is not immediately clear what will happen at the beach approaches outside the city limits. The city said it has been in contact with Pacific County regarding that matter.
The city said on Facebook that it was taking the action "due to observed lack of social distancing." The move comes at a time when many peninsula residents are apprehensive about tourists from the Seattle area, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.