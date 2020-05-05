On April 27 at 4:07 p.m., Kurt E. Kaino, 57, from Seaview, was arrested in Ilwaco and booked into Pacific County Jail for violating a no-contact court order.
On April 28 at 7:13 p.m. in Ilwaco, a woman flagged down a LBPD officer and pulled a hand grenade out of her truck. She said she found it on the beach. The WSP bomb squad responded and it was taken to the beach and detonated.
On April 30 at 5:43 p.m., in Long Beach, William C. Whiteside, 34, from Warrenton, Oregon, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
On May 1 at 12:45 a.m., Lisa A. Allison, 35, from Republic, Wash., was stopped for a traffic infraction, and subsequently cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On May 2 at 11:32 p.m., on 11th Street in Long Beach, officers made contact with Elwyn J. Bates, 31, from Aberdeen who was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree, operating a vehicle in violation of an interlock restriction and disorder conduct. The motorcycle he was on was impounded by Hill Towing.
