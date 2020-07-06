LONG BEACH — Help is on the way for city of Long Beach businesses and households that have had trouble paying bills due to the fallout of the covid-19 pandemic.
At its July 6 meeting, the Long Beach City Council unanimously approved a resolution to allow the city’s utility billing department to offer low-interest payment plans to customers who have struggled or been unable to pay bills because of the economic impacts of covid-19. The payment plan comes after some merchants argued the city wasn’t doing enough to provide financial relief.
Customers will be able to request a payment plan if they believe “reasonable hardship circumstances,” such as the loss of employment due to a declared state of emergency or natural disaster, have affected their ability to pay their bill on-time. The city will determine whether to offer a payment plan on a case-by-case basis, and said customers who have failed to comply with previous payment plans or have a history of excessive delinquencies or shut-offs may be denied.
The city will offer payment plans up to a maximum of 12 months and will include a 1.5% interest fee. If a customer’s request for a plan is approved, the payments will be billed as a line item on the monthly combined water/sewer/stormwater billing and due alongside the current bill by the 15th of each month.
Customers who fail to make payments on time for both current service and the monthly payment plan amount “shall be cause for termination of the service according to the regular termination procedures,” according to the resolution.
Capital facilities, street plans updated
The council also approved resolutions updating its six-year capital facilities and transportation improvement plans at Tuesday’s meeting. The plans are updated annually around mid-year.
Big-ticket projects in the capital facilities plan that is on the city’s list to complete in 2020 or 2021 include: $1 million for rebuilding the boardwalk, with funds coming from the state Recreation and Conservation Office and city lodging taxes; $400,000 for the skate park, which is being privately funded; $200,000 to purchase remote read meters for Long Beach and Seaview, funded by the city; and $180,000 for purchasing and installing 60 new light poles, with funds coming from property taxes and the capital improvements fund.
The city has three transportation improvement projects on tap in 2021, totaling $1.66 million. The bulk of the funds, $1.45 million, are assigned to a single project that consists of asphalt, sidewalks and storm drainage improvement on South Washington Avenue from Sid Snyder Drive to 19th Street Southeast. Funding for the project comes via Transportation Improvement Board funds, property taxes and the stormwater fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.