As in past weeks, Washington state's coronavirus numbers took a dip on Sunday, with 11 more deaths and 202 new laboratory-confirmed infections in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. April 25, compared to increases of 15 and 342 the day before.
The state's total death toll climbed to 749 and confirmed cases to 13,521.
With 50 hospitals reporting on April 25, down from 76 on April 24, 114 patients were in intensive care units, down from 150. Despite the smaller number of reporting hospitals, the total number of covid patients climbed to 536 from 506 the day before.
Covid continues taking a much harder hit on Washington men than women. Although men constitute 46% of confirmed infections, they account for 56% of deaths.
The nationwide death toll also took a Sunday dip to 1,087, little more than half of recent daily totals, according to the Washington Post, which reported the U.S. total reached 54,399. National Public Radio reported a Sunday death update of 2,262, and a total of 53,931. The official worldwide total now exceeds 205,000.
Updated symptoms: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its official list of symptoms that people experience when they get sick from the coronavirus. The symptoms added are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. This is in addition to the previous official symptoms: fever, cough, and shortness or breath. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.