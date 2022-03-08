PACIFIC COUNTY — Officers in the north end of the county were able to track down a stolen vehicle after it was stolen from the Woohoo Winery in Old Willapa but not before the suspect continued his thievery even further.
According to court records, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the report of a stolen 2016 Toyota Rav 4 at the winery at 10:18 a.m. on March 6 after the son of the vehicle’s owner noticed it was missing.
Hours before the call, he had also heard the vehicle start and leave but was “too sleepy” to do anything about it.
Initially thought to be being used by an employee of the winery, after a call to the winery’s owner who was vacationing in Las Vegas, it was determined that someone had stolen the Rav 4.
Meanwhile, the South Bend Police Department responded to the report of a theft at Grower’s Outlet of a marijuana vape pen.
The responding officer looked at surveillance footage and identified the alleged thief as Anthony Dennis Hurley and discovered he was driving a vehicle matching the description of the missing Rav 4. Deputy Kevin Acdal began searching for Hurley.
“Hurley has been an ongoing issue in the Menlo/Raymond area where the Woohoo Winery is located,” Acdal stated in his report. “Being that Hurley was seen in a vehicle that matched the description as the stolen one, and Hurley has also been seen in the same area where the vehicle was stolen, I began searching the area.”
According to court records, Acdal combed the area and then turned his attention to Mill Creek Road, where Hurley’s family lives. On a return trip along the road, he observed the vehicle parked behind a shop and requested backup, including Deputy Kyle Pettit and his K9 partner Cova.
Raymond Office Eric Fuller and South Bend Office Tyson Johnson also responded to the scene as backup; Fuller arrived first. He and Acdal briefly looked for Hurley before being asked to remain in their patrol vehicles so that Kova could track the suspect’s scent.
“During this period, Officer Fuller was taking the time to put his patrol vehicle in a better place,” Acdal stated, when he saw Hurley.
Acdal and Fuller put Hurley at gunpoint and requested he “prone out,” according to court records, but he refused. Fuller armed himself with a taser as a less-lethal option. However, Hurley gave in to commands and was taken into custody.
In his possession, officers found marijuana, a vape pen, a knife, and a pill container of what they allege is methamphetamine. They also discovered Hurley was trespassing and living inside a home owned by a mortgage company.
“It appeared Hurley has been sleeping inside the residence for some time,” Acdal added in his report. “A bedding area was found along with what appeared to be urine on one of the bathroom floors near a toilet Hurley may have been using.”
Hurley claimed that he had permission to use the Rav 4 but could not explain to officers who gave him permission. Neither the owner nor her son gave Hurley permission or knew who he was.
He was arrested and transported to the Pacific County Jail for theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft, and first-degree criminal trespass. His bail has been set at $50,000, and he will appear for an arraignment on March 11.
