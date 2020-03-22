One additional coronavirus death was reported in Washington state on Sunday, bringing the total to 95 since Feb. 26.
The total of confirmed infections rose 11.3% to 1,996, with positive results found in 6% of tested samples.
The state of New York surpassed Washington in total number of deaths, reaching 114 on Sunday.
In Western Washington, Pacific, Wahkiakum and Skamania remain the three counties without reported infections as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
